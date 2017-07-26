Teens wanted for carjacking, robbery in eastern Henrico

Henrico Police say three teens are on the run for robbing a man and stealing his car at gunpoint.

It happened in the 3200 block of Jowin Lane near Harvie Road. Neighbors say the victim is their newspaper delivery driver.

Police say the suspects are between 14 and 17 years old and happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"I just heard some voices," said a neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous. The neighbor said she saw the whole thing happen. She said she saw the older suspect hold his hands up pointing towards the delivery driver.

"His hands were outstretched, and I assumed that he had a gun in his hands," she said. She says the other two teenage suspects were standing towards the side.

Police say the suspects threatened the man with a gun and told him to get out of the car. She says one of the most disturbing parts are their ages.

"The boys were kind of young to me," she said. "It does scare me because that's around the time I go walking. It definitely disturbs me."

Kenneth Williams says this is the type of place where neighbors help each other out.

"You just don't hear anything like that around this neighborhood," said Williams.

However, he has noticed some changes in the area.

"Crime has picked up," he said. "I think that it shows a lack of respect for someone trying to make a living."

Police later found the victim's car, but there is no sign of the teens.

If you know anything about this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

