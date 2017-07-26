Police ID ax-wielding suspect, officers involved in fatal shooting in Richmond

Richmond Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on Tuesday.

Police say 23-year-old Alexander J. Schoessel of Chester, VA was shot by officers around 10 a.m. at the intersection of 3rd and East Main streets. Schoessel is accused of attacking the officers while holding an ax and a large knife. Both weapons were recovered at the scene.

The officers who shot Schoessel have been identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Pechstein and 24-year-old Joshua Sanborn. Both are patrol officers with eight months of service.

A third patrol officer was injured during the shooting. 43-year-old John Rotondi, a 12-year veteran, was "caught in the line of fire" and a bullet struck his ballistic vest. He was treated and released from the hospital.

“I am grateful that Officer Rotondi was not seriously wounded,” said Chief Alfred Durham. “He is a fine officer – one we rely on to train our newer officers so they learn the proper way to do the job.”

The shooting is under investigation by the Department’s Force Investigation Team. The officers were wearing body cameras, but the video will not be released until the investigation is complete and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has reviewed the report.

