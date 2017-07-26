Thief grabs cellphones from Richmond Verizon store, gets chased by employee

Richmond Police are looking for the man who grabbed several cellphones from a Verizon store, then tried to escape with the merchandise.

Police say the suspect entered the Verizon store in the 7200 block of Forest Hill Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. He reached over a table and grabbed the phones, then walked out of the store. However, when an employee started to chase him, he dropped the phones and took off.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with brown hair, wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

