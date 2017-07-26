Thief grabs cellphones from Richmond Verizon store, gets chased by employee

The Liberation Church International, located on National Street in Richmond, will hold a "Serving Change Day" at the Ashley Oaks Apartment complex on Sunday, July 30.More >>
The Liberation Church International, located on National Street in Richmond, will hold a "Serving Change Day" at the Ashley Oaks Apartment complex on Sunday, July 30.More >>
Richmond Police are looking for the man who grabbed several cellphones from a Verizon store, then tried to escape with the merchandise.More >>
Richmond Police are looking for the man who grabbed several cellphones from a Verizon store, then tried to escape with the merchandise.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond Police have identified the man killed in a wrong-way crash on I-195 late Tuesday that also injured four other people.More >>
Richmond Police have identified the man killed in a wrong-way crash on I-195 late Tuesday that also injured four other people.More >>
If you're headed to the Washington Redskins camp in Richmond this year, you'll need a "Fan Mobile Pass."
If you're headed to the Washington Redskins camp in Richmond this year, you'll need a "Fan Mobile Pass."