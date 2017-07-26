'Serving Change Day' to be held at Ashley Oaks Apartment complex

The Liberation Church International, located on National Street in Richmond, will hold a "Serving Change Day" at the Ashley Oaks Apartment complex on Sunday, July 30.

The church will provide free clothes - mostly for women and children, but also for men - along with free food and one week’s worth of groceries to families who sign up beforehand.

The clothes are gently used or new and have been donated to the church. There are also shoes, bed sheets and games and some toys for the kids. The clothes run in all sizes: from infants, to toddlers, to children in middle and high school, to adult women.

“We have just about everything that a thrift store will possibly have,” said Ashley Patrick, an executive pastor with The Liberation Church International.

The church chose the Ashley Oaks Apartment complex to conduct this sort-of pilot community day after doing research and building a relationship with the property manager.

“The entire apartment complex is all Section 8, so it leads us to believe there are a lot of moms and children, and that's definitely a target population that we want to minister to,” Patrick said. “There has been quite a bit of crime. In just the last few months, there were two murders in that community, so we want to be able to go in and provide hope and see how we can serve change to them.”

For the church, that starts with putting clothes on the backs of those who need it and food in the mouths of the hungry.

“We're going to be figuring out a week's worth of groceries per bag, so we'll put staple items in there - your protein, canned goods, basic items that will sustain a family for at least a week,” Patrick said.

If a family is interested in groceries, they must sign up in the leasing office of Ashley Oats Apartment complex. The hope is that the church will see how many people are in need who didn’t sign up and have more the next time around.

The Liberation Church International hopes to hold a “Serving Change Day,” on every fifth Sunday in a month. Their next community day will be in October.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can do so by emailing admin@liberationrva.org or visiting liberationrva.org and using the contact portion on the website. In the memo line, write "serving change."

To donate, head to www.liberationrva.org/giving/

