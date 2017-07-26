Dairy Queen blizzard sales to benefit children's hospital in Richmond

If you're a fan of Dairy Queen blizzards, you can get one on Thursday to help out a good cause.

The annual Miracle Treat Day helps raise money for sick and injured children at Children Miracle Network Hospitals across the country. In Central Virginia, funds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

For each blizzard sold on Thursday, Dairy Queen donates $1 or more to the hospitals. Last year's event raised more than $14,400 in Central Virginia and more than $4 million across the U.S.

