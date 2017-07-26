Passes needed to get into Washington Redskins training camp

If you're headed to the Washington Redskins camp in Richmond this year, you'll need a "Fan Mobile Pass."

Training camp kicks off Thursday at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on West Leigh Street and continues through Aug. 13.

This year's schedule includes 23 public on-field sessions and Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, Aug. 5.

"Between practice sessions, fans will have the opportunity to meet Redskins alumni and cheerleaders, participate in various family-friendly activities and purchase Redskins merchandise at the Redskins Team Store retail tent," the Redskins said in a press release.

Players and coaches will also be available to sign autographs and take pictures after practice.

