Petersburg residents urged to boil water after water line rupture

Crews were working early Wednesday to make the repairs to the water main rupture. (Source: NBC12)

Residents of Petersburg are being told to boil their water Wednesday morning following a water line rupture.

In a press release, officials said "this notice will remain in effect until the Emergency Declaration has been rescinded."

Crews tell me the pipe is fixed but Boil Water Advisory STILL IN EFFECT for Petersburg. #RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/pGm4HqY9tP — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) July 26, 2017

BOIL WATER ADVISORY in Petersburg bc of broken pipe! Crews working in parking lot off Crater Rd near Walnut Hill neighborhood #RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/u9upM0cOoT — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) July 26, 2017

