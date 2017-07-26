Petersburg residents urged to boil water after water line ruptur - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Petersburg residents urged to boil water after water line rupture

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Residents of Petersburg are being told to boil their water Wednesday morning following a water line rupture.

In a press release, officials said "this notice will remain in effect until the Emergency Declaration has been rescinded."

