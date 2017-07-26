Police: Driver identified in wrong-way crash that killed 1, inju - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Driver identified in wrong-way crash that killed 1, injured 4 on I-195


RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police have identified the man killed in a wrong-way crash on I-195 late Tuesday that also injured four other people.

Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Eugene J. Driscoll, Jr.

The crash happened around 10:52 p.m. on Tuesday near the Cary Street exit involving two vehicles. Police say Driscoll was driving the wrong way when his vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle. He died at the scene.

Four people in the other vehicle were injured - one suffered life-threatening injuries, the others were non-life-threatening. All four were taken to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

