Police: Driver identified in wrong-way crash that killed 1, injured 4 on I-195

Richmond Police have identified the man killed in a wrong-way crash on I-195 late Tuesday that also injured four other people.

Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Eugene J. Driscoll, Jr.

The crash happened around 10:52 p.m. on Tuesday near the Cary Street exit involving two vehicles. Police say Driscoll was driving the wrong way when his vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle. He died at the scene.

Four people in the other vehicle were injured - one suffered life-threatening injuries, the others were non-life-threatening. All four were taken to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

All lanes of I-195 at MM 0 are back open after a fatal crash last night. One man is dead, and four others were sent to the hospital #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/QfRZibY50u — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenNBC12) July 26, 2017

