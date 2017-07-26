1 dead, 4 injured in crash on I-195

A man was killed in a crash on I-195 late Tuesday and four other people were injured.

One of the people involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries while the other three -- all adults -- suffered minor injuries.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just north of the Downtown Expressway.

All lanes of I-195 at MM 0 are back open after a fatal crash last night. One man is dead, and four others were sent to the hospital #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/QfRZibY50u — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenNBC12) July 26, 2017

