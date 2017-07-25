Colonial Heights School Board approves 10-point grading scale - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Colonial Heights School Board approves 10-point grading scale

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
COLONIAL BEACH, VA (WWBT) -

The Colonial Heights School Board approved a new grading scale that will go into effect for the 2018-2019 school year.

The grading scale will be changed from a six-point grading scale to a 10-point grading scale, school officials confirmed.

Right now, a 73 is the lowest passing grade.

Click here to see the current grading scale.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly