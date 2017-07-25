Family honors Chesterfield sheriff's deputy

Barbara Kidd says she has lost a lot of friends since battling lung cancer and congestive heart failure. So when a Chesterfield Deputy approached her in court with an offer of kindness, Barbara was extremely grateful.

She had gone to court with her brother and a close family friend to testify as character witnesses in a relative’s custody case.

Barbara had her small oxygen tank, which she uses all the time. It had a couple of hours oxygen left and Barbara had been waiting for the court case

to be called.

Deputy Anthony Johnson asked if she wanted to use the large oxygen tank stored at the courthouse, and he hooked it up for her. Barbara calls him her angel. Her friend was so touched by the deputy’s act of kindness that she called NBC12.

All of Johnson heroes in blue were on hand as we surprised the deputy with our $300 token of appreciation. Johnson said he was glad to see Barbara happy and smiling. He said he is donating the cash to the food bank to help with lunches for school kids this summer.

