Crews work to restore water in Richmond neighborhood

A Richmond neighborhood is currently without water, according to the Department of Public Works.

The 1900 block of Chelsea Street in Richmond's Whitcomb Court currently does not have water. Crews are on the scene making repairs.

1900 blk Chelsea is without water and being repaired — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) July 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12