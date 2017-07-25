Crews work to restore water in Richmond neighborhood - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Crews work to restore water in Richmond neighborhood

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A Richmond neighborhood is currently without water, according to the Department of Public Works.

The 1900 block of Chelsea Street in Richmond's Whitcomb Court currently does not have water. Crews are on the scene making repairs.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly