Henrico police arrest man for drunk driving, hitting officer

Henrico police say a man is accused of driving drunk and hitting a police officer.

Officers arrested Christopher Harmon, 28, of Ashland, after he was pulled over for driving erratically on Staples Mill Road Monday night.

Police say he refused to come out of his car and attacked an officer when they removed him from the car.

Harmon is now charged with DUI, felony assault on a law enforcement, defective equipment, and refusal to submit a breathalyzer test.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12