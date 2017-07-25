Man in hospital due to injuries from Hopewell shooting

A man is in the hospital after a shooting broke out in Hopewell on Tuesday afternoon.

Hopewell police responded to the 3900 block of Oaklawn Boulevard in reference of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. Officers say the man's injuries have since been upgraded to stable, and he is no longer facing life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews responded, and the man was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

During the investigation, police determined the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Piper Square Drive, and the victim drove himself to the nearest gas station for help.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12