Petersburg restaurant closed due to sewage spill

A Petersburg restaurant is closed indefinitely after a sewage spill broke out early Tuesday morning.

The call came in for a significant water leak around 1 a.m. at Church's Chicken, located on Sycamore Street. Petersburg Fire responded to shut off the water, but they realized it was a sewage spill.

The back parking lot had to be barricaded and sanded. Now, fire officials are communicating with the health department to get the building under control. A violation notice will be issued to clean up and take care of the fire and building codes.

Dominion Energy is on the scene disconnecting the power at the restaurant.

Some employees were standing outside, and they have spent the day mopping and cleaning the facility.

The Department of Environmental Quality also responded to the scene.

The Petersburg Fire Chief will be at the restaurant on Wednesday to assess the scene.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12