Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield back open after tractor-trailer accident

All lanes are back open on Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield after a tractor-trailer accident.

The crash happened around 2:54 p.m. near Howlett Lane, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Chesterfield police say the tractor-trailer ran off the road.

Crews worked for several hours to get the tractor-trailer off the road. No one was injured in the crash.

