All lanes closed on Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield due to crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

All lanes closed on Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield due to crash

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes are closed on Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield due to a tractor-trailer accident.

The crash happened near Howlett Lane, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly