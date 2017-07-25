Spotsylvania deputies search for man involved in bank robbery

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man involved in a bank robbery.More >>
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man involved in a bank robbery.More >>
A man charged in connection with a deadly home invasion in Louisa could face the death penalty.More >>
A man charged in connection with a deadly home invasion in Louisa could face the death penalty.More >>
An Albemarle judge denied bond for a man who escaped from a deputy's squad car Friday night.More >>
An Albemarle judge denied bond for a man who escaped from a deputy's squad car Friday night.More >>
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office says a trooper shot a female in Dinwiddie after she ignored commands to drop her weapon.More >>
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office says a trooper shot a female in Dinwiddie after she ignored commands to drop her weapon.More >>
Social media has been abuzz this past week as a Walmart blimp has been flying across Central Virginia.More >>
Social media has been abuzz this past week as a Walmart blimp has been flying across Central Virginia.More >>