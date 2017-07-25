Spotsylvania deputies search for man involved in bank robbery

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man involved in a bank robbery.

Deputies say the man walked into the Union First Market Bank at 5510 Morris Road around 12 p.m. on Monday and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The teller then handed the man some money. A weapon was not displayed during the incident.

The suspect was last seen running from the business. He is described as a black man, between 6-feet and 6-feet-2-inches tall, and with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black hat and jeans.

Anyone with any information should call the Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 1-800-925-5822 or 540-582-5822.

