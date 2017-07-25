Pay raises for Richmond firefighters, police officers to be paid in September

Pay raises for Richmond firefighters and police officers will be delayed until September, according to the Richmond Firefighters Association.

The increases went into effect on July 8, and the pay raises were approved as a part of the city budget.

The raises were due to show up on employees' paychecks in just a few days.

A public safety meeting is underway at City Hall, in which this issue may be discussed further.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12