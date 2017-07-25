Right lane back open on I-64 W in Henrico after crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Right lane back open on I-64 W in Henrico after crash

By Megan Woo, Digital
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The right lane on Interstate 64 West in Henrico is back open after a crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile marker 182, about a mile east of Parham Road.

The right lane was closed for a short period of time.

