Driver charged after crashing into Priority Toyota in Chesterfield

A driver was charged after crashing into the Priority Toyota on Tuesday morning.

The dealership is located off I-95 near exit 58 to Ruffin Mill Road.

Chesterfield police say the vehicle was pulling into a parking lot and did not stop. The vehicle then went through a window and into the building.

No one was injured, according to officers.

The driver, a man, was charged with reckless driving in a parking lot.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12