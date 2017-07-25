Chesterfield man wins Corvette, $100K in lottery scratcher

A South Chesterfield man is $100,000 richer and riding in style after winning the top prize in a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket.

Damian Young won a Corvette® Stingray™ along with the money after scratching a Corvette® and Ca$h ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It still feels a little unreal.”

It was a one-in-a-million ticket...specifically, one in 1,387,200, the odds of winning the top prize. He held onto the ticket for three weeks before claiming the prize.

“I kept the ticket real close to me,” he laughed. “Extra close!”

The winning ticket was bought at the Corner Mart Sunoco in the 2400 block of West Hundred Road in Chester.

Young plans on taking some time off his job as a barber to enjoy the ride.

