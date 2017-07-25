Family of Henrico comedian arrested for child porn says he was leading a double life

A known comedian from the Richmond area appeared in federal court on Tuesday on charges of possession, receipt, and distribution of child pornography.

Charles Ellis Jr.'s extended family says if the allegations are true, he was leading a double life.

"This is a part of him that nobody knew about," said Jackie Shipp, Ellis Jr.'s sister in law. "We didn't know about it. My sister didn't know about it and she lives with him."

Shipp says she is speaking out because she wants to make sure people know her sister had nothing to do with this.

"She was not aware that this has happened," said Shipp. "For people to be saying that she knew, or she was in on it, and she helped -- is ludicrous."

According to federal documents, the FBI Richmond Division Child Exploitation Task force raided the home where Charles T. Ellis Jr. was living on West Sedgewick Street in eastern Henrico. NBC12 received video of the raid last week, where residents say computers and cell phones were taken by agents.

The warrants say Ellis started talking to an undercover agent on a website "that law enforcement officials know is frequented by individuals who have a sexual interest in children and incest, among other fetishes." It says that is where Ellis posted an advertisement that read, “Looking to meet other taboo dads/moms for chat n more, don’t want to say too much on here but shoot me an email with your Kik if interested."

Kik is a social media app used by people to message each other.

On June 26, a warrant says a person believe to Ellis using the screen name "strigoi33" and the undercover agent made contact. It says when Ellis found out the undercover agent had a 9-year-old daughter, Ellis asked, "Have you started 'teaching her, or is that not your thing?'”

The warrant also says that Ellis said, "Youngest I’ve played with was 14." It says the agent asked Ellis about the 14-year-old girl and the person believed to be Ellis responds, "She’s a girl I met online. Mixed black and white."

The documents say Ellis sent the undercover agent six videos, four of which were graphic child pornography. It says the videos involved children believed to be less than 14 years old.

The documents say Ellis allegedly sent two other videos involving a 14-year-old girl and it shows her being sexually abused by a man wearing a "silver toned ring on his left index finger." The documents say during the search of the home, photos show Ellis "with a large silver ring on his left index finger, consistent with the ring observed during the videos.”

During the search warrant, the investigator says while interviewing Ellis, he admitted to using the Kik social media app and the username “strigoi33.” The investigator also took Ellis’ phone and says they found more graphic images of children being sexually abused.

In court, the federal prosecutor says "Strigoi" was a term used by ancient people about the dead rising from the grave. He said Ellis Jr.'s other user name, "La Sociere," was based on a book published in the 1860's about Satanism and witchcraft. An agent testified that several shrines and a coffin were found on the property.

Shipp is not sure what to believe about her brother in law right now.

"It's difficult, but if what they're saying is true, then it's wrong, and he has to pay the price for the things that he's done," she said.

According to Ellis’ website, it says he is a “3-time winner of the Clash of the Comics” and frequently performs around Richmond. A person who identified Ellis said the situation is "sad and disgusting.”

Shipp says agents showed Ellis Jr.'s wife a photo of the 14-year-old girl in the video, but she does not recognize her.

A future court date has not been set. Ellis Jr. remains in jail right now.

