Witness describes kilted man with knife, ax charging Richmond police

A man wielding an ax and a knife was shot and killed by police in downtown Richmond. Police say the man, who was wearing a kilt, refused officers' demands to drop the weapons. Witnesses say the man started rushing officers, swinging the ax, and that's when police opened fire, killing him.

Tiffany McCoy, who witnessed the entire incident outside of her work, says even after officers tased the man, he refused to drop his weapons. McCoy says the man wasn't phased by the Taser and then charged the officers with weapons in hand.

Police say they fielded several reports Tuesday morning, of the suspect walking around downtown wearing a kilt, with no shirt and a large knife at his side. Multiple officers confronted him on Third and Main streets around 10:30 a.m.

"There were like five or six cops all in like a group with their guns drawn. They were yelling for him to stop and to not come any closer,” said McCoy.

However, McCoy says the man continued to yell and wave the knife and ax. Police say officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect wouldn't cooperate. Ultimately, officers tased him. McCoy says he still didn't go down.

"He yelled out, 'Ahhh!' and then put his arms back up and came after [officers]. He had his arm up getting ready to go like this [downward motion with arm], and they shot him,” continued McCoy.

McCoy says the man was shot in the torso and started bleeding out on the street. The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two officers opened fire. One, a 12-year veteran of the force, was actually hit by a bullet but was protected by his vest. That officer has since been released from the hospital.

"I don't think [the] police had any other option,” added McCoy, when asked if police had any other recourse than to open fire.

Officers involved in the shooting have been interviewed and placed on administrative leave, which is the protocol for any officer-involved shooting. Body camera video worn by officers will also be reviewed.

Richmond investigators are piecing together a report and preparing it for Chief Alfred Durham. He will review it and then send it along to the Commonwealth's Attorney.

The Commonwealth's Attorney will be considering many things but it boils down to this: was the use of deadly force reasonable in relation to the threat?

We know the suspect had a knife and an ax, and we know officers attempted to stop him verbally and by deploying the TASER. Police say, despite those attempts the suspect still came at police.

The Commonwealth's Attorney will review all of the details and determine if the use of force was the only option after officers made other attempts to stop the suspect.

There is really no timetable for these types of investigations, since they are all so unique.

The investigation is ongoing.

