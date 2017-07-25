Armed man dead, officer wounded after officer-involved shooting in Richmond

Richmond Police shot and killed a man Tuesday morning who refused to drop the weapons he was holding. One officer was wounded before the suspect was shot.

Police initially received a call for a man acting erratically near the Tredegar Iron Works around 9:30 a.m. The suspect appeared to be carrying a large knife and small ax.

Officers found the suspect around 10 a.m. in the area of 3rd and Main streets and told him to lay down the weapons. He refused, and police used a Taser on the suspect, but he still did not drop his weapons.

Police say the suspect then attacked the officers. Two officers then fired at the suspect. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead just after 10:30 a.m.

Police say a 12-year-veteran officer suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was also taken to the hospital. He was treated and has been released.

"I am sorry about the loss of life that occurred today. I wish there had been a different outcome,” said Chief Alfred Durham. “But it is important to remember what my officers are dealing with at this time. They have been interviewed and placed on administrative leave. I will release their names once I am assured there is no threat of retaliation against them.”

One witness recorded the aftermath of the attack on video.

"I'm shaking right now," said Tiffany McCoy, after witnessing the shooting. She says she saw the suspect "chasing the cops" with an ax.

"He was running after them screaming, and they shot him," said McCoy.

Investigators are reviewing the officers' body-cam video, as well as video from witnesses.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12