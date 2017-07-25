Armed man dead after officer-involved shooting in Richmond

Richmond Police shot and killed a man Tuesday morning who refused to drop the weapons he was holding.

Police Chief Alfred Durham says they encountered the suspect, holding a knife and an ax, in the area of 3rd and Main Streets just before 10 a.m.

Durham says police used a Taser on the suspect, but he still did not drop his weapons.

Richmond Police then shot the suspect. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead just after 10:30 a.m.

"I'm shaking right now," said Tiffany McCoy after witnessing the shooting. She says she saw the suspect "chasing the cops" with an ax.

"He was running after them screaming, and they shot him," said McCoy.

