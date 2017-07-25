Man arrested, charged in Williamsburg shooting

A man was arrested and charged in a shooting in Williamsburg that appeared to be domestic-related, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Michael Shawn Taylor, 40, of Hampton, is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, shooting in an occupied building, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Tuesday morning, a person, later identified as Taylor, entered Ebby's Auto Painting & Collision Repair and started shooting around 8:56 a.m. Nine people were inside the business at the time of the incident, WAVY reports.

One person was injured in the incident and taken to the hospital. Deputies say he is currently in stable condition.

The sheriff said, "several employees removed the injured man from the business to a parking lot where deputies and EMS personnel were able to provide initial first aid." Taylor barricaded himself in the building, and deputies attempted to negotiate for him to surrender for several hours.

The Emergency Response Team deployed gas and entered the building, while the Tactical Team deployed a Taser to disarm the suspect.

The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

Taylor is being held at Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

