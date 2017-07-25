'Barricade situation' underway in Williamsburg after shooting

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is urging people at businesses on Second Street in Williamsburg to stay in place after a shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office is advising people to avoid the area of Second Street due to a shooting at Ebby's Body Shop.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that there is a "barricade situation" at the body shop. One injury has been reported in the incident, and that victim was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office anyone nearby to stay in place and that there is "no need to panic."

