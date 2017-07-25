'Barricade situation' underway in Williamsburg after shooting

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.More >>
Richmond Police shot and killed a man Tuesday morning who refused to drop the weapons he was holding.More >>
Travis Ball, the man accused of shooting and killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter in May, was back in court on Tuesday.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
