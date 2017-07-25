Trial date set for Travis Ball, suspect in VSP special agent slaying

Travis Ball, the man accused of shooting and killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter, will go to trial in October of next year.

Ball waived his right to a speedy trial on Tuesday. His capital defender cited the large amount of evidence they still need to go through and all she has to investigate.

The defense requested a two-week long trial. The Commonwealth's Attorney agreed. The trial has been set for Oct. 9 through Oct. 19 of 2018.

Walter's widow and family were also in court on Tuesday, but they did not speak.

Walter was killed May 26 while he was in the 1900 block of Redd Street with a Richmond police officer. The officer and Walter had observed a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pull up to the curb. They pulled in behind the Cobalt and walked up to the car to start a conversation as part of a consensual encounter.

As the Richmond police officer was talking with the driver, Walter approached the passenger side where Ball was seated. Police say that within moments, a single shot rang out and Ball -- who is from Richmond -- was running from the car on foot.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by Richmond Police.

Ball remained on the run throughout the night and was later arrested at a residence at Northumberland.

According to the documents, a detective interviewed the driver of the vehicle that Ball was in when Walter was shot.

The document reveals that the driver "observed a scuffle between Ball and the special agent. [The driver] then noticed a gun in Ball's hand near the agent's head. [The driver] heard a gunshot and noticed the agent was down."

