Chesterfield offers program for kindergartners to learn bus safety

The Chesterfield Police Department and school system are partnering for a "My First School Bus" program to help teach rising kindergartners about bus safety.

The programs, which will be held at libraries across the county, will "let your little one have his or her first experience boarding a school bus," Chesterfield County Public Library posted on Facebook this week.

The programs begin on Aug. 2 and continue through Aug. 24.

Click here for more information and to register. You can also see the full schedule below:

