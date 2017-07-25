Armed suspects hold up man, steal Mercedes

Police are searching for someone who stole a Mercedes early Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for two suspects who held up a man and stole his Mercedes early Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Fairfield Avenue near an elementary school. The two suspects were armed.

Police say one of the suspects jumped into the victim's car -- a silver Mercedes S550 -- and drove off. The other suspect fled on foot.

Police didn't specify the year of the car, but new models cost about $100,000.

No shots were fired in the incident, and no injuries were reported.

If you have any information about the incident, call police.

