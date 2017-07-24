Hopewell man claims state wrongfully withheld tax return, calls 12 On Your Side

A Hopewell man called 12 On Your Side after state officials intercepted his tax refund, claiming he owes big bucks to the Commonwealth.

Back in 2010, Glenn Fuselier led police on a high-speed chase before flipping his minivan several times with children inside on Interstate 95 in Petersburg in 2010. It was all over an expired inspection sticker.

Fuselier has served his time but is now facing another battle. When the then teenager eluded officers, he damaged a Virginia State Police car in the process. Along with jail time, he was ordered to pay $4,300 for damaging the cruiser. He says he paid his dues. The state says he did not.

"Every day of my life, I've been trying to improve, and I'm not the same person anymore,” he said.

Flash forward to 2017. He served his time, but there is still a problem. He received a letter from the state saying, "you failed to satisfy a debt". As a result, the Commonwealth took his tax refund of nearly $300.

"It’s saying they're going to continue to take that money. Next year when I'm looking at more money, they're going to take that from me too, and that's not right when I've done what I'm supposed to do.” Fuselier added.

He says he paid the entire fine three years ago. He tried to clear it up with the Petersburg clerk's office multiple times.

"The first time I was told nobody was here, to leave my name and info. The second time, I was told they were still looking into it, and they would contact me,” he said.

Months later, he had not heard a thing, so he called 12 On Your Side.

"I was looking for help,” he said.

On Monday, NBC 12 went with him to the clerk's office as he held his receipt of payment in hand. For more than an hour, the clerk and her staff investigated the issue as NBC 12 waited.

Turns out, not only did Fuselier pay the fine in full, the clerk produced a check dated September 2014 made payable to Virginia State Police for the $4,300. Not only that, the clerk's records show the check cleared the bank.

“So what now? Are you going to do something more?” NBC 12 asked the clerk.

“Yes, I put in a call to them today, this afternoon while Mr. Fuselier was here to let them know they need to contact me and his bill had been paid in full,” Shalva Braxton responded.

Fuselier is now hopeful he will get his money back after 12 On Your Side started asking questions.

"You took the interest and you heard me out. I don't know where I would be right now if it wasn't for ya’ll getting involved and ya’ll helping out. I mean, when they say ‘Channel 12 is on your side’, I mean this time right here – ya’ll are on my side and ya’ll are helping me,” Fuselier added.

The Virginia Tax Department says it can't discuss matters involving individual cases but says intercepting tax refunds is a way Virginia gets money its owed. NBC 12 will continue to follow Fuselier’s case.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12