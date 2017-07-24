Man charged in deadly Louisa home invasion could face death penalty

[Left to Right] Darcel Murphy, Tobias Owens, Dion Phoenix (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)

A man charged in connection with a deadly home invasion in Louisa could face the death penalty.

A pre-trial motions hearing for Darcel Murphy was held on Monday.

Murphy is charged with capital murder, first-degree murder, robbery, and other charges, in the death of 32-year-old Kevin Robinson in March 2016.

The second suspect, Dion Phoenix, is also charged with capital murder, while Tobias Owens faces first-degree murder.

Investigators believe this all started as a robbery at Robinson's home and ended in a shootout when Robinson fought back, WVIR reports.

The two other suspects charged in the death of Robinson are due back in court for separate hearings in September.

Murphy's next motions hearing is in November.

Trial dates for the suspects have not yet been set.

