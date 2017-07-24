Funeral arrangements made for Hopewell woman who lost battle with breast cancer

Funeral arrangements have been made for a Hopewell woman who lost her battle with breast cancer.

We first featured Ebonee Claiborne when she was an 18-year-old Hopewell High School senior. She was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The bubbly teen agreed to share her story to show people that cancer does not discriminate.

She died at the age of 21 last Wednesday.

A "Celebration of Life" service will be held on Friday, July 28 at Morning Star Baptist Church, located at 19121 Brandon Road in Spring Grove.

