Albemarle judge denies bond for inmate who escaped from deputy's squad car

An Albemarle judge denied bond for a man who escaped from a deputy's squad car Friday night.More >>
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office says a trooper shot a female in Dinwiddie after she ignored commands to drop her weapon.More >>
Social media has been abuzz this past week as a Walmart blimp has been flying across Central Virginia.More >>
The Chase City Police Department is searching for a 33-year-old man last seen nearly a week ago.More >>
According to a Dinwiddie official, Dusty Rhodes passed away at his home on Saturday.More >>
