Albemarle judge denies bond for inmate who escaped from deputy's squad car

An Albemarle judge denied bond for a man who escaped from a deputy's squad car Friday night.

WVIR reports Matthew Michael Carver made an appearance in Albemarle General District Court on Monday, July 24 via video conference.

Police say Carver broke out of the back window of a Louisa County cruiser while it was moving. He was being transported from Louisa County to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on a probation violation.

He was recaptured in the 1200 block of Foxvale Lane on Saturday, July 22 and was taken to the hospital due to minor injuries.

