Richmond City Council to issue motion regarding former city auditor's severance package

Richmond City Council members say they will issue a motion on Monday night to reconsider former City Auditor Umesh Dalal's severance package.

Umesh was owed over $100,000 on his deal. His package is just shy of $400,000, and some council members are not okay with it.

His package consists of the following:

Total monies to be paid include $391,885.89, which consists of the severance payment called for by his employment agreement with the city in the amount of $83,504.75; earned but unused vacation pay in the amount of $23,486.40 and $284,894.74 to be paid to the Richmond Retirement System.

The details of Dalal's were sent in an email to city council members to review for Monday's meeting.

Additionally, council members say they were never given the opportunity to meet with the investigator who handled this case. They were only given the investigator’s report and some council members wanted to question the investigator. Some on council feel they did not have all of the information they wanted and were told to fear litigation if they didn’t agree to the severance package.

We were told that everyone on city council agreed with the decision of Dalal resigning, but they were upset by the deal.

During Monday's meeting, the council will need six votes in favor of reconsidering Dalal's severance package. The council meeting will take place at 6 p.m.

