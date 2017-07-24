Mayor Stoney calls former city auditor's nearly $400k buyout 'excessive'

Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement saying he respected former City Auditor Umesh Dalal's decision to resign, but he is calling Dalal's retirement payout "excessive."

On Monday, Councilman Mike Jones said he wanted to make a motion to reconsider the nearly $400,000 buyout package the city will pay its former auditor. The city attorney says that move might lead to a lawsuit.

Dalal was owed over $100,000 on his deal, but it turned out his package is just shy of $400,000, and some council members are not okay with it.

His package consists of the following:

Total monies to be paid include $391,885.89, which consists of the severance payment called for by his employment agreement with the city in the amount of $83,504.75; earned but unused vacation pay in the amount of $23,486.40 and $284,894.74 to be paid to the Richmond Retirement System.

The details of Dalal's were sent in an email to city council members to review for Monday's meeting.

Additionally, council members say they were never given the opportunity to meet with the investigator who handled this case. They were only given the investigator’s report and some council members wanted to question the investigator. Some on the city council feel they did not have all of the information they wanted and were told to fear litigation if they did not agree to the severance package.

We were told that everyone on city council agreed with the decision of Dalal resigning, but they were upset by the deal.

Councilwoman Reva Trammel called out the city attorney saying he pressured the council into taking a vote on this earlier than they should have.

Councilman Parker Agelasto called out his colleagues, saying this way of doing business is not serving the taxpayer.

The mayor will await the council's proposal identifying from which budget it intends to find the additional funding required for Dalal's payout.

