Suspect arrested in connection to Petersburg's seventh homicide of 2017

Petersburg Police confirm that the man wanted for a homicide on Saturday has been caught.

Delvon Lorenzon Brown, 28, is accused of murdering Samuel Gee, 53.

Officers say they were called to the 2700 block of South Crater Road around 2 a.m. When they arrived the scene, police say they found a man, identified as Gee, who had been shot multiple times. Gee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Gee's death marks the seventh homicide of 2017 in Petersburg.

