Petersburg police search for man involved in city's seventh homicide of 2017

Petersburg police are searching for a man involved in a homicide that happened on Saturday.

Delvon Lorenzon Brown, 28, is wanted for a homicide related to the death of Samuel Gee, 53.

Officers say they were called to the 2700 block of South Crater Road around 2 a.m.

When they arrived the scene, police say they found a man, identified as Gee, who had been shot multiple times.

Gee was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Gee's death marks the seventh homicide of 2017 in Petersburg.

Brown's last known address is in the 700 block of West Washington Street in Petersburg. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12