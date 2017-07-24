Petersburg police search for man involved in city's seventh homicide of 2017

Petersburg police are searching for a man involved in a homicide that happened on Saturday.More >>
Petersburg police are searching for a man involved in a homicide that happened on Saturday.More >>
The air conditioning has been fixed at the Petersburg Police Department.More >>
The air conditioning has been fixed at the Petersburg Police Department.More >>
Petersburg police are searching for a man who they say burglarized a business early Friday morning.More >>
Petersburg police are searching for a man who they say burglarized a business early Friday morning.More >>
Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Cheryl Wilson revealed in court Thursday that she intends to serve Kristopher Jones with capital murder charges.More >>
Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Cheryl Wilson revealed in court Thursday that she intends to serve Kristopher Jones with capital murder charges.More >>
The then 18-year-old Hopewell High School senior was a breast cancer survivor. She had had her right breast removed after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.More >>
The then 18-year-old Hopewell High School senior was a breast cancer survivor. She had had her right breast removed after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.More >>