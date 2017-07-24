Man arrested for exposing himself near Henrico elementary school

Henrico police arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself to people near an elementary school.

On Sunday, police responded to the 2900 block of Williamsburg Road and were told 58-year-old Darnell Wayne Barbee was exposing himself to people as they walked by.

This area is right around the corner from Montrose Elementary School.

Barbee was arrested for public intoxication and two counts of indecent exposure.

