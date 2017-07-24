Former Chesterfield cheerleader killed in Alabama hotel

A Chesterfield-native and former cheerleader is found shot and killed inside an Alabama hotel.

The body of 22-year-old Tiara Cole was discovered Saturday afternoon. Now, a man she was traveling with is behind bars.

Cole was a cheerleader with Fame Midlothian. She also attended Manchester High School.

This weekend our Fame Family lost an alumni member. We send our prayers and thoughts to her family during this time. Rest In Peace Tiara. ?? — FAME MIDLO (@FAMEMIDLOTHIAN) July 23, 2017

Her body was found at a Quality Inn around noon on Saturday. Her car was nowhere to be found.

After police spoke to Cole's family, they realized she traveled with a man to Decatur. Then, just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, investigators got a call from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in Georgia - more than 200 miles away - saying they had found Cole's Toyota Camry.

Police tried to question the man driving that car - identified as Carey Davis Junior - but he immediately asked for a lawyer.

He was taken into custody on charges unrelated to Cole's death, but he is being held in Gwinnett County until he is extradited back to Decatur, where he's expected to be charged with murder. His bond is set at a quarter of a million dollars.

