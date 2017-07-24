Driver backs into Carytown store - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Driver backs into Carytown store

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 3200 block of West Cary Street for an accident.

Officers said the initial investigation showed the driver backed into a store in Carytown.

Police have not reported any injuries.

Also, no charges have been filed at this time, but police are still investigating.

