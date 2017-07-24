Police major denied service at Henrico McDonald's wants to meet former employee

The police major who was refused service while trying to buy food at a Henrico McDonald's now wants to speak with the former employee.

Major Scott Naff's story went viral when his wife posted on Facebook about the encounter.

Major Naff has been an officer with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries for 23 years.

"We are the first people that folks call when they have a sign of trouble, and that doesn't change, whether we're disrespected or not," he said.

But disrespect is what Naff says he encountered about a week ago at a McDonald's drive-thru on Brook and Parham. After paying for his food, he says an employee refused to serve him.

"He said, 'I ain't serving no police.' And I said, 'Excuse me? What was that?' and he said, 'I ain't serving no police.'"

Naff says the poor customer service continued when another employee finally gave him his food. "I said, 'Thank you.' And he just stared at me. And I said, 'Thank you. Have a good evening.' And he just turned and shut the window."

Major Naff's wife, Cathy, took to Facebook about the encounter, and it quickly went viral.

"I really wasn't aware there was so much disrespect," she said.

The couple says the McDonald's franchise needs to make changes, though not at the expense of someone's job. They were told the man at the pick-up window no longer works there.

"No, that's not necessarily what we wanted at all," says Major Naff. "We were just hoping to make the restaurant aware of the needs they had for better customer service training and better hiring practices."

"So they can all approach anyone who walks into their restaurant; no matter what they're wearing, not matter what they look like; that they can treat them all the same with kindness and respect," said Cathy.

Major Naff says he wants to meet the young man who refused to serve him.

"And say, 'Hey, what can I do to help you have better feelings towards law enforcement?' I'd be more than happy to do that," he said.

The latest statement from the location says:

At our restaurants, we are dedicated to serving all of our customers, including all authority figures who protect our wildlife and natural resources. We regret this situation as it goes against our standards of providing a welcoming experience to everyone, and we have taken the appropriate action to resolve this situation. - Freda Thornton, McDonald's Owner/Operator

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12