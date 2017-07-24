135 people sick from eating at VA Chipotle

NEW YORK (AP/WRC) - A Virginia health official says a second person has tested positive for norovirus after eating at a Northern Virginia Chipotle before it was temporarily closed last week following reports of illnesses.

Also, the number of people getting sick after eating at the Sterling Chipotle has doubled.

The Loudoun County Health Department told WRC on Monday that more than 135 people said they fell ill after eating at the Sterling restaurant from July 13 to July 16.

On Thursday, 60 people reported illnesses during the four-day period.

David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department, who confirmed the second case, previously said a second confirmed case would give a strong indication norovirus was behind the reported illnesses.

"Based on symptoms reported and these preliminary laboratory results, the cause of the outbreak is believed to be norovirus, though the specific source of the norovirus has not yet been identified," Goodfriend said in a statement to WRC.

The restaurant was closed for two days after people reported getting sick after eating there.

Chipotle reopened the location Wednesday after a "complete sanitization." It noted its procedures to deal with the issue quickly and said its food was safe to eat. Its stock nevertheless fell, underscoring its vulnerability following past food scares.

Norovirus is a leading cause of illnesses from contaminated food.

Goodfriend says some of those sickened were Chipotle employees. Officials planned to release more information later Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press/WRC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.