46 Chesterfield schools awarded automatic accreditation for 3 years

Chesterfield County Public Schools says about three out of every four schools in the county will receive automatic accreditation for the next three years.

The 46 schools have been fully accredited for the last three years - now they are guaranteed another three years.

“It is great to see our schools rewarded for sustained levels of outstanding work,” said School Board Chair Dr. Javaid Siddiqi.

“This change aligns well with our belief that schools should be innovating instead of focusing on the state’s Standards of Learning,” Superintendent Dr. James Lane added. “Teachers and administrators will have more freedom to engage students in fun, yet relevant and authentic learning experiences.”

The schools awarded full accreditation are listed below:

