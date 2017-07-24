Man charged in incident involving posting inappropriate photos of woman

A man has been charged in an incident that involved posting inappropriate photos online.

Chesterfield police said John McGuire, 33, posted inappropriate photos of a woman online without her permission. Police said he also continued contacting the victim when she asked him not to do so.

Officers said McGuire knows the victim.

On July 17, police charged McGuire with stalking, unlawful dissemination of an image of another, and unlawful use of a computer with intent to intimidate/harass.

