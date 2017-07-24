It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's the Walmart blimp

The Walmart blimp will be in the area through Thursday. (Source: mrlstogie/Twitter)

Social media has been abuzz this past week as a Walmart blimp has been flying across Central Virginia.

Last week the blimp was centralized around the Walmart at 5001 Nine Mile Road in Henrico; this week, the blimp will be at 12200 Chattanooga Plaza in Midlothian.

The blimp is in the area for it's "#summerselfie" campaign.

"While you’re on the ground soaking up the sun be on the lookout for the Walmart blimp floating through the sky in your neighborhood. When you spot it, post a photo with the hashtag #ispywalmart and simply wait for the 'likes' to roll in," Walmart said in a press release.

