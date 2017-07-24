RICHMOND

The Richmond Police Department is gearing up to celebrate National Night Out, the biggest city-wide party of the year, and all city residents are invited to participate.

The annual event, which is just two weeks away, will be on Tuesday, Aug. 1 2017. It brings police and neighbors together in support of crime prevention during an evening full of fun for all ages. A strong partnership between the citizens and law enforcement is a powerful tool in fighting crime which begins with building a sense of community.

Numerous National Night Out events will be hosted throughout the Richmond area.

We hope citizens will also join Richmond Police and Target stores for a National Night Out Kickoff Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the Forest Hill Avenue Target, 7107 Forest Hill Ave. Come out to meet your community care officers who will be on hand with crime prevention materials and children activities. The kickoff party will also include free food.

“National Night Out is a night designed to forge strong relationships between neighborhoods and police,” said Capt. Daniel Minton. “The annual event also helps police officers and citizen’s work together to heighten awareness of crime and drug prevention.”

For more information about National Night Out, please visit natw.org



HENRICO COUNTY

TAKE PART IN NATIONAL NIGHT OUT! August 1 at 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

Many neighborhoods throughout Chesterfield will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, flashlight walks, contests, and youth activities where there will be visits by the police and other first responders.

For more information or to register a location, click here: http://www.chesterfield.gov/nationalnightout/

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY

The Prince George County Police Department proudly announces that the 33rd Annual National Night Out (NNO) program will culminate on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. NNO 2016 involved over 38 million people in over 16,000+ communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide. National Night Out 2017 is expected to increase those numbers worldwide.

National Night Out 2017 will be the 15th Annual National Night Out celebration in Prince George County. In 2016, Prince George held 32 NNO block parties involving approximately 2600 participants. In 2017, there will be 33 NNO block parties in neighborhoods and communities throughout the County.

National Night Out is designed to: (1) Heighten crime prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.



Prince George block part locations:

Amerigas 6411 County Drive

Appomattox Small Boat Harbor 1604 Fine Street (Marina)

Bailey’s Ridge Apartments 4750 Bailey's Ridge Ln



Baxter Ridge Baxter Ridge Neighborhood Park

Baymont Inn 5380 Oaklawn Boulevard



Beechwood Manor The Park in Beechwood



Bexley Mobile Home Park Community Park on Allstate Drive

Birchett Estates Cul-de-Sac of Manchester Drive

Branchester Lakes Apartments Branchester Lakes Park

Burrowsville Community Center 18701 James River Drive

Carson Volunteer Fire Dept. #3 20015 Halifax Road

Cedar Creek 5609 Cedar Trails West

Cedar Creek West 5480 Snow Creek Court

Country Aire Mobile Home Park Corner of Browning & Upper Wood Duck Street

Destination Theater 5246 Oaklawn Blvd (The Crossings Shopping Center)

First Baptist Church 10209 County Drive

Fountain Ridge Cul-de-Sac of Doe Run at Doe Run Court

Gary’s United Methodist Church 12501 Sunnybrook Road

Hidden Oaks Subdivision Gregory Memorial Church – 6300 Courthouse Road

Independence Place Apartments 5000 Owens Way (Club House) .

Jefferson Point Apartments 4399 Jefferson Point Lane (Club House)

Jordan on the James Lot #41 located at the first entrance of Jordan on the James

Lakeshore Estates 9500 Lakeshore Drive

Manning Mobile Home Park 8610 Prince George Drive .

Newville United Methodist Church 9014 Hines Road

Oakland Baptist Church 12601 Prince George Drive

Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park Playground/Field – Cardinal Street

Puddledock Place Apartments 4270 Anne Terrace

Stratford Woods 4000 Block of London – Community Park

The Meadows at Prince George Meadowview Blvd

Tinsley Charter 1000 Tinsley Boulevard – (Club House)

Union Branch Baptist 3356 Union Branch Road

West Quaker Road Scott Memorial Park



NEW KENT COUNTY

Neighborhoods throughout New Kent are invited to join 38.3 million people in over 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide. National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, ADT, Associa and co-sponsored locally by the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office and New Kent Parks and Recreation.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live. Together, we are making that happen.

On Tuesday, August 1, 6:00 – 8:00 pm, the New Kent community, and across the nation, are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening with neighbors and law enforcement. The New Kent National Night Out event will be held at the Historic School, near the Parks and Recreation fields, at 11809 New Kent Highway. New Kent will celebrate with visits from emergency personnel, child identification, giveaways, education, backyard games, bounce house, rock painting, Remembrance/Celebration lap and more! National Project Coordinator, Matt Peskin adds, “This is a night for America to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

New Kent County’s Sheriff, Joe McLaughlin adds, “We all know that law enforcement cannot function without the assistance of the entire community. A strong partnership, between law enforcement and the community, forms a strong community. As a united community, we can accomplish a great deal. We all are looking forward to seeing everyone at the event.”

For more information, or to participate, please contact Co-Coordinators, Sgt. Brandon Jenkins or Cpl. Kevin Watkins, New Kent Sheriff’s Office, 966-9500 or Kim Turner, New Kent Parks and Recreation, 966-8502.

