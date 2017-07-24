$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Richmond

Two $1 million tickets were sold in Virginia this past weekend in two different drawings.

Someone purchased a $1 million winner in Richmond in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. That ticket -- was sold at 4027 W. Broad St. -- matched the first five numbers in the drawing, which was 18-31-36-50-74 and a Mega Ball of 10.

On Saturday night, a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at 1102 Penniman Road in Williamsburg.

That ticket matched the first five numbers of the drawing as well. Those numbers were 5-32-44-53-60 with a Powerball of 9.

The winners of these two prizes have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

For more information, visit valottery.com.

