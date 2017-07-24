$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Richmond

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Dominion Energy emergency crews were on the scene around 10:45 a.m. Monday.More >>
Two $1 million tickets were sold in Virginia this past weekend in two different drawings, including one ticket in Richmond.More >>
Richmond police are investigating two separate homicides in opposite ends of the city that occurred within hours of each other.More >>
Richmond police are working a death investigation after three women are stabbed overnight in the city's northside. The stabbing happened just after midnight in the 3500 block of North Avenue. Police aren't telling us much -- but can confirm three women were stabbed, and one of them died from their injuries. As for the other two victims -- on...More >>
