Thieves steal two $3,000 lawn mowers from Chesterfield Lowe's

Chesterfield Police are looking for three suspects after they stole lawn equipment from a store on July 16.

It happened at the Lowe's at 1512 Koger Center Boulevard. Police say the three suspects stole two utility trailers and two riding lawn mowers.

The mowers - Hustler brand, Raptor model, 52-inch, zero-turn mowers - are each valued at $3,000.

The first theft, the suspects used a dark-colored SUV just before 3 a.m. to pull the trailer away. The second theft used a red pickup just after 4 a.m.

If you have any information about the thefts or the suspects, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

